GFF President weighs in on breakaway European Super League

Kaieteur News – Even as a tsunami of condemnation erupted with the announcement of the breakaway European Super League; Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde has offered his take on this development which is anticipated to fall through due to the heavy backlash it has been receiving from stakeholders around the world.

Forde posited that based on the information in his possession, the Super League would be a grave tipping point for the order and structure of global football.

“While football as an entertainment product has been skillfully commercialised over the past decades – I would argue strongly that the commercial side of the game is not a reflection of the true spirit of football. Until the number of paid persons across the globe over takes the number of volunteers sacrificing each day and night to develop the beautiful game – then football must remain a game of the ordinary man whose passion has fueled its continued existence for centuries.

If the authors of this sinister plot to erode the foundation of the game were to succeed in launching this aberration, I am convinced that their success will be short lived. The fans will have the final say…!”

A number of the big clubs have already announced that they plan to quit the breakaway European Super League, Man City being handed a UEFA reprieve following their withdrawal. Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid were all set to follow suit after backlash from the football world.

Fourteen of the 20 Premier League clubs in expressing their disgust of the move, excluded the ‘Big 6’ from an emergency meeting yesterday where remaining 14 club rejected the plans and threatened sanctions for owners for breaking rule about joining competition with prior permission.

This move hit home so hard that it even drew the ire of Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby who warned against the plan saying: ‘A lot of football clubs were founded by churches, it happens, including Liverpool. And we want to preserve community’.

And, Facebook and Amazon said they will NOT bid to screen the European Super League, leaving just Sky and Disney to announce whether they will bid for the rights.