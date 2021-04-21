GCOS continues running shoes project

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Committee of Services has (GCOS) proudly announced that their running shoes project is successfully in its second phrase.

The GCOS to date has already distributed close to 200 pairs of running shoes to athletes in New Amsterdam, Linden, and three clubs in Georgetown with athletes on the East Coast of Demerara soon to benefit.

On Saturday last, 17 pairs were handed over to Miss Ronda Munizes, for athletes on the East Coast of Demerara. Munizes expressed sincere gratitude and vowed that she will do whatever she can to help support the GCOS in their mandate which is to support Guyanese sportspersons and the arts.

Munizes further shared during the simple presentation at the Payless Variety Store on Wellington Streets that she will encourage everyone she meets to purchase an ‘I LOVE GUYANA’ sticker.

As part of the GCOS fundraising activities for this running shoes project, they are selling ‘I LOVE YOU GUYANA’ stickers at the cost of $250.

However, with the purchase of every sticker you will get a duplicate ticket to write your name and contact on one and keep the other half. The ticket will allow a lucky person the chance to win a 32″ FLAT SCREEN TV, an ELECTRONIC TABLET, and a SMART PHONE, to be drawn live on TV at a date to be announced no later than June.

The GCOS is aiming to conclude the project in August and in a correspondence to Kaieteur Sport, they are soliciting the support of all the media entities and any organisation/agency that will be willing to help in any way possible.