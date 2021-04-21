GCB development committee members to meet Friday, Board adds new sponsor

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) will on Friday April 23, 2021, meet with the selectees of the Cricket Development Committee (CDC) under the stewardship of Mr. Hilbert Foster, GCB Vice-President. The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 pm at the board office of the Guyana Cricket Board on Regent road.

The objective of this meeting is to establish several sub-committees within the CDC to propel the growth of Guyana’s cricket. These sub-committees will include, but are not limited to, school cricket, female cricket, youth cricket, senior cricket, cricket education, social development and facility development.

Selected to serve on the CDC are:

• Azeemul Haniff

• Mark Grenville

• Ravindranauth Seeram

• Reon King

• Clyde Butts

• Mark Harper

• Colin Alfred

• Ava Baker

• Bishram Seepersaud

• Neil Barry

• Ryan Hercules

• Romario Samaroo

• Sean Devers

• Esuan Crandon

• Leon Johnson

• Mark Papannah

• Simon Naidu

• Anthony D’Andrade

• Vemen Walters

• Orvin Mangru

• Ramnaresh Sarwan

• Shivnarine Chanderpaul

• Roger Harper

• Andre Percival

• Emily Dodson

• Anil Beharry

• Tremayne Smartt.

The Board’s office is in the process of contacting the above listed persons.

Members are kindly asked to be present by 1:25 pm to facilitate a punctual start.

Meanwhile, GCB has added a new sponsor to its roster. Popular businessman Ramesh Sunich will be collaborating with the Guyana Cricket Board as efforts continue to expand cricket in Guyana. The Proprietor of ‘The Trophy Stall’ has agreed to donate the necessary trophies for all GCB-organised Inter-County tournaments, including the winner, runner up and man of the finals for each tournament.

The increasing public confidence and goodwill generated by the reconstituted GCB, has resulted in a new pharmacy offering to donate medical supplies for first-aid kits for the three County boards. The name of this newest member of the GCB fraternity will be unveiled at the launch on Friday April 23, 2021 of the GCB/ Dave Narine Educational Trust Fund.

The newly-elected executives of the GCB will continue to engage the corporate community as they continue to promote and develop Guyana’s cricket.

Attendees are reminded to that there will be strict adherence to the covid-19 protocols at the meeting.