Education Ministry launches new online platform targetting grade 7 teachers

Kaieteur News – In its effort to expand online learning for teachers and students, the Ministry of Education yesterday introduced a new online learning platform using Microsoft Office 365.

This initiative is in collaboration with the Ministry, the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), UNICEF and teams of consultants from the United Nation.

This project is a component of the COVID-19 Accelerated Fund Project (AFP) and is a global initiative which seeks to support continuity of learning for school-aged children in the wake of the impact, which the novel coronavirus pandemic has had on the delivery of education in Guyana. The COVID-19 AFP also provides hardware, infrastructure and supporting education, through capacity building that will enable educators to deliver to and for their students, quality education inputs and experiences that are in sync with modernised delivery modes and the ability to better communicate with these technological natives.

During the virtual launch, the Director of the National Centre of Educational Resources Development (NCERD), Quenita Walrond said that the project seeks to provide an integrated online platform for teachers, principally for the delivery of the curriculum but with many other capabilities and applications.

The Ministry in its initial phase of the project looks to target 1,000 Grade Seven teachers and their students in the four core subject areas namely; Mathematics, Science, English Language and Social Studies. The roll out of the platform involves training for 60 master teachers on the platform, who will then train and support teachers in a cascading model, the Director explained.

According to the Director, teachers will receive laptops with the accompanied software, the Microsoft Office 365 suite. This software will provide access to all productivity software including Word, Access, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, SharePoint, Publisher, Outlook and OneDrive.

