CDC uses social media platforms for disaster relief

Latest update April 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Civil Defence Commission has been playing an important role in assisting neighbouring countries to receive supplies after disaster events. In doing so, CDC has turned to social media platforms in order to receive and distribute much needed information.
The CDC has sent over 275 tons of relief supplies via the merchant vessel, Lady Fazeela, to Saint Vincent yesterday. This is now its third trip to the volcano affected country. With this, the CDC has resorted to the use of different social media platforms to spread awareness efficiently and gain a feedback from the affected country.
Kaieteur News made contact with the Commission’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Patrice Wishart, to inquire about how the platforms aid in providing the necessary relief for disaster struck countries. Mr. Wishart stated that this approach to the matter is much more efficient than traditional methods and has given the CDC tremendous results.
He further mentioned that taking the electronic approach is more reliable and faster than any other method, which the CDC could have taken. Mr. Wishart also relayed that the platforms are a better way to obtain information from affected countries because of how popular and easily accessible they are.
CDC has been using these platforms and their effectiveness by creating a ‘Needs list’ on Facebook, where persons can see what is needed to be donated at the current time and lend a helping hand. CDC uses Facebook, Twitter and also their website page to relay information to the public. The needs list is checked on a daily basis and then acted upon accordingly by the CDC.
Lady Fazeela is said to arrive in Saint Vincent with the necessities by this coming Saturday after stopping in Barbados to drop off supplies also.
