Bus driver runs policeman with cutlass, gets arrested

Kaieteur News – A policeman had to run yesterday after a Sophia bus driver ran him with a cutlass on Sheriff Street, Georgetown. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has identified the policeman as Constable Edwin Connelly. According to police, the driver has since been arrested and is in custody pending charges.

Connelly was chased down by the bus driver around 13:15 hrs. The ordeal between them was captured on video in which Connelly was seen in a heated exchange with the driver and a woman appearing to act as peacemaker between the two men. As the argument intensified, the driver exited the bus and walked around to the passenger door. He returned with a cutlass in his hand and Connelly began to run with the driver in pursuit.

Some construction workers who were close by intervened and held the bus driver back – he advanced one more time but the peacemakers who were still holding on to him calmed him down and he eventually walked away. A police report detailed that he had returned to the bus and drove it straight to his residence in Sophia. Patrol ranks later turned up at his home, arrested him and took him straight to the Brickdam Police lock-ups.

Connelly told investigators that he was on a patrol bike riding west along Homestretch Avenue when he noticed the bus driver heading east and overtaking 15 vehicles. He stated that he made a decision to stop the driver and caution him about the offence of dangerous driving.

Connelly reportedly asked the man to produce his driver’s licence but he refused and drove away. The policeman said he then decided to pursue the bus and managed to stop him again on Sherriff Street. Other reports suggested that Connelly had crashed into the back of the minibus causing the driver to stop. It is also touted that it was the “crash into the back of the minibus” which started the argument between the two men.