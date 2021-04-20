Latest update April 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

William Walker wins Bank of Baroda golf tourney

Apr 20, 2021 News

William Walker (centre), overall winner collects the trophy from Minister of Finance, Ashni Singh (left).

Kaieteur News – William Walker emerged champion of the Bank of Baroda inaugural Golf tournament which was held on Saturday last at the Lusignan Golf Club.
Twenty one golfers participated in the event which was also attended by dignitaries including the Hon Ashni Singh, the High Commissioner of India, Dr K. J. Srinivasa, the (Ag) Resident Rep of UNICEF for Guyana and Suriname Mr Irfan Akhtar and Managing Director of the bank Arun Gupta and members of the staff.
The results are as follows; first place William Walker handicap 11 gross 80 net 69.
2nd place: Maxim Mangra handicap 15 gross 56 net 71
3rd place: Gavin Todd handicap 20 gross 91 net 71
4th place Aasrodeen Shaw handicap 12 gross 84 net 72.
The Sponsors have extended congratulations to the winners and participants.

