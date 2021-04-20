Toshao robbed of $4.5M boat and engine at Chinese Landing

Kaieteur News – A Toshao of Chinese Landing, North West District, Region One, was relieved of his boat and 200 HP Yamaha engine, both valued at $4.5 million, between 18:00 hrs. on Sunday and 05:00 hrs. yesterday.

In a police report, it was revealed that on Sunday at around 18:00 hrs., 29-year-old Orin Fernandes had secured his boat to a landing aback of his home (about 100 feet away) with a rope. This publication was informed that this is a norm for villagers to do.

Kaieteur News understands that the man went to make a check on his vessel at 05:00 hrs. yesterday when he discovered that his boat was missing. Instinctively, the man made several checks around Chinese Landing for his boat since he thought that it had drifted away.

After searching for a while, the man was informed by persons in the area that they suspected that a known individual had cut the rope that connected the boat to the landing. The suspect was reportedly seen heading up the Waini River in the vessel.

Fernandes made an official report to ranks at the Acquero Police Station and they are said to be investigating the matter.