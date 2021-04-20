Smarter de government, wiser de population!

Kaieteur News – Guyana giving up more taxes dan it collecting. Dat gat to make tax reform a big joke.

And each year people asking fuh more tax concessions. De man who did name after de river, bin impose VAT pun nuff things. And de new government decide dat dem gan remove most of dem taxes. But dem doing it piecemeal because dem too gat people wah also asking fuh tax exemption.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de man from Israel who was leaving Russia to return home. At de Russian customs’ table, de officials found a bust of Vladimir Lenin. Dey asked de man, “What is this?”

The Israeli replied, “What kind of question is that? It is Lenin, the founding father of socialism. I bring him home as a reminder of my good time in Russia!”

The officials, impressed by the answer, said: “OK, you can go.”

Later, at Tel Aviv, de customs officials saw de bust and asked, “What is this?”

The Israeli man replied, “What kind of question is that? It is Lenin, the guy who invented socialism. I left Russia because of him. He is to remind me of my terrible time over there!”

The officials, impressed by the answer, said, “OK, you can go.”

The Israeli arrived home. Many people came to visit him. One of his nephews asked, “Who is this?”

The Israeli replied, “What kind of question is that? It is 10kg of gold, which is tax-free!