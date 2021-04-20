Latest update April 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Opposition MP tables questions about new Police PR Dept.

Apr 20, 2021 News

Kaiteur News – Opposition Member of Parliament and Shadow Home Affairs Minister, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, has tabled several questions in the National Assembly concerning the newly established Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Shadow Home Affairs Minister, Geeta Chandan-Edmond.

Deputy CCU Deputy Director, Stan Gouveia.

CCU Director, Mark Ramotar.

Kaieteur News understands that the MP tabled a total of eight questions and those questions surround the implementation of the CCU. The Shadow Minister is asking the Minster of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, whether or not the CCU was created in accordance with the Standing Orders of the Force, among several other inquiries.
This publication was able to confirm yesterday that the questions were submitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir.
The Director of the CCU is former Guyana Chronicle Editor-in-Chief, Mark Ramotar and his Deputy Director is broadcaster, Stan Gouveia.
In the past, the GPF Public Relations (PR) Department was headed by serving members of the Force, who were trained in communications and public relations.
However, earlier this year the GPF announced the appointment of two civilians to run the Force’s PR Department. Those appointments are now being questioned by the Shadow Home Affairs Minister.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Kendall’s Union SC secures sponsor for the #19 Village, Corentyne, Berbice Club

Kendall’s Union SC secures sponsor for the #19 Village, Corentyne,...

Apr 20, 2021

Kaieteur News – Kendall’s Union Sports Club of #19 Village, Corentyne, Berbice on Sunday 11th April 2021 officially secured a sponsor for the club. Mr. Shudeo Bachan (Amar) and his family...
Read More
Gaskin ton hands LBI Sports Club four wicket win

Gaskin ton hands LBI Sports Club four wicket win

Apr 20, 2021

CIDI Blue Life Waters and Guyana Golf Association Ink Major Deal

CIDI Blue Life Waters and Guyana Golf Association...

Apr 20, 2021

Team Alanis 60-Mile Cycle Road Race… Jamual John defeats Brighton John to top spot; Davis Hicks and Alex Mendes win junior and veteran classes

Team Alanis 60-Mile Cycle Road Race… Jamual...

Apr 19, 2021

Percival surprised he was appointed Junior Selector – Accepted because he wants youth cricket to move forward

Percival surprised he was appointed Junior...

Apr 19, 2021

Region Six and TSU to clash in COP final on Tuesday

Region Six and TSU to clash in COP final on...

Apr 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • A long way from the prize!

    Kaieteur News – After a person connected with the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) was caught with a false bottom... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]