Opposition MP tables questions about new Police PR Dept.

Kaiteur News – Opposition Member of Parliament and Shadow Home Affairs Minister, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, has tabled several questions in the National Assembly concerning the newly established Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Kaieteur News understands that the MP tabled a total of eight questions and those questions surround the implementation of the CCU. The Shadow Minister is asking the Minster of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, whether or not the CCU was created in accordance with the Standing Orders of the Force, among several other inquiries.

This publication was able to confirm yesterday that the questions were submitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir.

The Director of the CCU is former Guyana Chronicle Editor-in-Chief, Mark Ramotar and his Deputy Director is broadcaster, Stan Gouveia.

In the past, the GPF Public Relations (PR) Department was headed by serving members of the Force, who were trained in communications and public relations.

However, earlier this year the GPF announced the appointment of two civilians to run the Force’s PR Department. Those appointments are now being questioned by the Shadow Home Affairs Minister.