Kendall’s Union SC secures sponsor for the #19 Village, Corentyne, Berbice Club

Kaieteur News – Kendall’s Union Sports Club of #19 Village, Corentyne, Berbice on Sunday 11th April 2021 officially secured a sponsor for the club.

Mr. Shudeo Bachan (Amar) and his family became the club’s sponsor. Mr. Bachan and his family have been supporting the club for the past four years by sponsoring the clubs Kids Christmas party and their Back to school programme.

However, following some discussions between the Club’s Executives and Mr. Bachan, he agreed to sponsor the club and made a significant donation of over one million dollars to the club and also to members of the community.

The donation received included:

1. Cricket gears (3-Bats, 4-Gloves, 4 Pads, 2-Helmet, 3 Thigh pad, and 3 Arm guards)

2. Uniform 17 white (Shirt and pants)

3. 20 Floppy Hats

4. 50 Caps.

5. 45 Shirts for the youth teams

6. 4 Wheelchairs

7. 4 Walking sticks

8. 2 Pressure kits

9. 12 Shirts for the Executives

And over $170,000 (Cash) was given to the club and others members as prizes.

The club has expressed gratitude to Mr. Bachan and his family for their assistance and is hopeful for a long and fruitful relationship.