I hope the Vice President will consider the Mitsubishi gas study

Dear Editor,

The article titled, “Japanese study said gas-to-power viable” (SN April 18) is both enlightening and timely. It requires some self-correction here and adjustment now that this new piece of information is available. I thank SN, amidst the uneven discourses (not a proper discussion) surrounding a likely gargantuan gas-to-shore project decided upon immovably for Wales.

I have said publicly before that I am for a gas-to-shore project, but on the condition of an independent and credible study that can be trusted. I cannot support because government leaders say so, for leaders have said many things, which we regret and pay harsh prices. Based on existing studies, still not fully disclosed, I signalled my preference for a site at Clonbrook first and in the Berbice area second; the first because of the straighter line, the second because of deep-water port and economic zone offshoot possibilities. Now being duly informed by the essence of this government commissioned 2019 Japanese study, I must reconcile what is now known with what I endorsed before, what may not be the best option, be it Clonbrook or Berbice. Alternatively, to the possible dismay of the Hon. Vice President, Wales either. My emphasis is on what presents Guyanese with the project that is the best possible option. I regret not telling the Hon. Vice President what he wants to hear, what he has contemptuously called a ‘no brainer.’

What the 2019 Japanese study enlightened all Guyanese to, including the Vice President is that onshore is of a little less viability than offshore. The cents are small, but they are there and they add up. I notice that they are curiously close to the numbers that the Vice President has bandied about rather proudly and sometimes querulously. To be clear, I trust the Japanese and an entity like Mitsubishi that recommends offshore rather than onshore. To be clearer still, I do not trust the Vice President at all and that is on anything; particularly on something as monumental and as costly as a gas-to-shore project. He likes big numbers and big projects; rather peculiarly, he dislikes intensely the associated big disclosures.

That offshore study should have been publicised from the inception and a final decision made by the coalition or this succeeding government in favour of what resulted. Again, it is that offshore is a more viable choice than onshore. Undoubtedly, the latter has its share of pluses, but those are aced by offshore. Now that we have the bottom-line recommendation from this reputable study, it is perplexing that the Vice President still barrels impatiently and furiously forward with onshore and Wales. I hope that he will not dismiss the Mitsubishi people as lacking altogether in brain cells. I will leave alone that this study and this recommendation were concealed from the Guyanese public.

Yours truly,

GHK Lall