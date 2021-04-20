Guyana receives third batch of Sputnik V Vaccines

Kaieteur News – As the national COVID-19 immunisation campaign continued yesterday, a third batch consisting of 83,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccines arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport. Kaieteur News understands that the government had purchased 400,000 doses at a cost of US$8 million. These vaccines, it was revealed, are divided into two components.

During his daily COVID-19 update yesterday, Minster of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, explained that component one contains the first doses and component two contains the second doses.

He further explained that of the 83,000 doses that arrived yesterday, 43,000 are first doses. This now adds to the 55,000 first doses that were already received. It was revealed that the 40,000 remaining doses of the vaccine will be administered as second doses.

On April 2, Guyana received its first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine, with a total of 25,000 doses coming into the country, while the second batch of 30,000 doses arrived last Monday.

With the arrival of yesterday’s batch, the Minister said, persons who require their second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine will be able to access same. According to Dr. Anthony, another batch of the vaccine is expected to arrive soon. These vaccines, he said, will continue to come in tranches and will be distributed across the country.

The Health Minister said that the government’s focus is to secure vaccines for every adult so that every adult can be immunised.

During his update also, the Minister highlighted that a total of 86,601 persons have been vaccinated to date.

Meanwhile, the Ministry in its dashboard update yesterday revealed that there were 38 new COVID-19 infections. The newly recorded infections have pushed the country’s COVID-19 case toll to 11,901.

The dashboard also shows that 13 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 10 in institutional quarantine, 77 in institutional isolation and 1,294 in home isolation.

Additionally, the total number of recoveries now stands at 10,246 after 66 new recoveries were recorded yesterday.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 271.