GPL failed to maintain transmission lines in past four years

…will intensify upgrades ahead of power generation boost — President Ali

Kaieteur News – he Guyana Power and Light (GPL) have failed to maintain its transmission lines over the past four years, a situation that has to be remedied immediately, according to Head of State, President, Irfaan Ali.

He was at the time addressing a simple ceremony at the Office of the President to swear in a fourth Commissioner on the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), Dr. Nanda Kishore Gopaul.

According to the President, “I had cause only two days ago to make a comment that GPL did not maintain any of its facilities for almost four consecutive years.”

The lines, he emphasised, “were not maintained, their system was not maintained” and “today we have to correct that.”

Empowered by the Public Utilities Commission Act, the President said that the PUC, among other things, is required to ensure that every public utility maintains its property and equipment, “in such condition that enables service that is adequate, efficient, non-discriminatory, affordable and safe.”

On this note, he pointed to concerns at GPL, which were recently brought to his attention.

President Ali has since reiterated his government’s commitment to support the work of the PUC and expand and improve the quality of public services provided to citizens.

The work of the PUC, he said, is expected to intensify as Guyana enters a new phase of its development, “one which has already witnessed the liberalisation of the telecommunications sector and plans are ahead for boosting power generation and water supply.”

The President used the occasion to express confidence that Dr. Gopaul’s stellar record of public service and wealth of experience will be an asset to the PUC.

The PUC, he reminded, is tasked with regulatory, investigatory, enforcement and other functions conferred upon it by the PUC Act and other laws, including the Guyana Energy Agency Act, the Electricity Sector Reform Act and the Telecommunications Act.

The President noted that determining the effectiveness of the PUC’s service can be achieved by examining the quality of services consumers receive, examining the work done to protect their interests and ensuring that they are receiving what they pay for. Dr. Gopaul joins Chairperson, Dela Britton and three other Commissioners, Dr. Leyland Lucas, Verlyn Klass and Rajendra Bisessar.