Gaskin ton hands LBI Sports Club four wicket win

Kaieteur News – A fine century from Shawn Gaskin handed LBI Sports Club a four-wicket win over One Movement CC when the teams collided in a 30 overs game recently at Queen’s College.
Batting first, One Movement posted 274-9. Jonte Thomas slammed 10 fours and four sixes in a top score of 87, while Jerimiah Scott made 74 with seven fours and three sixes and Otis George got 24. Wasim Khan grabbed 4-67.
LBI responded with 275-6 in 33.1 overs. Shawn Gaskin struck eight fours in scoring 132, while Ryan Singh made 43 with four fours and one six and Richard Dowlatram 39. Damuka Junior took 2-40.

