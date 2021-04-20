Gaskin ton hands LBI Sports Club four wicket win

Kaieteur News – A fine century from Shawn Gaskin handed LBI Sports Club a four-wicket win over One Movement CC when the teams collided in a 30 overs game recently at Queen’s College.

Batting first, One Movement posted 274-9. Jonte Thomas slammed 10 fours and four sixes in a top score of 87, while Jerimiah Scott made 74 with seven fours and three sixes and Otis George got 24. Wasim Khan grabbed 4-67.

LBI responded with 275-6 in 33.1 overs. Shawn Gaskin struck eight fours in scoring 132, while Ryan Singh made 43 with four fours and one six and Richard Dowlatram 39. Damuka Junior took 2-40.