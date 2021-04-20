CIDI Blue Life Waters and Guyana Golf Association Ink Major Deal

Kaieteur News – Caribbean International Distributors Inc. (CIDI) Blue Life Waters and Thrill Beverages yesterday signed an exclusive deal to become the official water and beverage provider of the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy as the push to make golf rise to the very top echelons of sports in Guyana continues.

General Manager of CIDI, a division of RUDISA Randy Goodett stated, “We are proud to be affiliated with the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy as they have done an amazing job of elevating the sport to a whole new level. This partnership is one that will continue to expand just as our company has since our launch in 2007.”

Blue Life Waters is also the official water for the Guyana Football Federation’s Golden Jaguars and has increased market penetration due to high profile affiliation with major sporting organizations. CIDI opened offices in Mcdoom in 2007 and now has over 100 employees and has seen a steady increase in sales of its major product lines which include Thrill, Parbo Bier, More Juices, Pro-Life Milk amongst other products.

“Our company sees the performance of our partners as a key to long relationships and from the aggressive development of the game of Golf by Mr. Hussain and his team in the past year, we have no doubt that the game will be a major factor in the country as thousands of new players will have access and we want to be a part of that success,” said Goodett.

A major part of the deal allows CIDI to showcase their brand locally and internationally at any Golf event held under the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy auspices. It will also become the official water for all golfers who train for the national team at the Academy with the expectation of making the Olympic team.

CIDI joins a fast growing group of major companies and private individuals including Assuria General Insurance, Copa Airlines, H. Nauth & Sons/KK Gas Station, the Shafura Hussain Foundation, AR Printery, Trophy Stall, Maraiko Bay Resort, Christopher Ram, Anwar Shaffie, Danny Ramnarain, Peter Persaud, Captain Chen Deo, William & Aleena Knight, Sally Jack, the Scouts Association of Guyana, The Guyana Teachers Union and the Nexgen Group who have come together to make the dream of affordable Golf a reality for thousands of new players.

Over the past eight months, golf has risen to challenge established sports such as cricket and football in Guyana, propelled in part by the fact that it’s one of the few fully compliant covid-19 activities permitted by the Task Force, but mainly due to the extraordinary efforts and promotion by the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy.

A sport once held to be elitist and unreachable for the general public, has been drastically changed since the opening of the lighted Academy and Driving Range on Woolford Avenue in Georgetown which has breathed life into a sport by making it accessible, fun and affordable. With several non-membership facilities under construction (scheduled to open this year), it is certain that the sport will continue its dramatic growth.

President of the GGA, Aleem Hussain, said that, the development of the scaled golf courses are a part of the plan to launch the three hole tournament series internationally under the GolFun brand similar to the 20/20 cricket model. “Expect to see the explosion of the game locally and regionally as people no longer have time for 5 hours of play but will opt for three and six hole tournaments that deliver fun and fast results in an hour or less.”

He expects that many groups will follow in their footsteps now that the game has reached such prominence in the country and thanked the sponsors, supporters and new players for rallying behind the efforts of the GGA.

Find out more about CIDI’s products and Golf in Guyana by visiting GGA, Nexgen Golf Academy and CIDI on Facebook or Instagram.