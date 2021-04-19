Team Alanis 60-Mile Cycle Road Race… Jamual John defeats Brighton John to top spot; Davis Hicks and Alex Mendes win junior and veteran classes

Latest update April 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 19, 2021 Sports
Kaieture News –
By Franklin Wilson
With challenging winds a factor apart from the competition presented by fellow competitors, Team Foundation’s Jamual John got the better of, We Stand United Cycle Club’s Brighton John to win yesterday’s Team Alanis organised 60-mile cycle road race from the City to Mahaicony and back.
The USA based Jamual stopped the race clock at 2:23:55 winning comfortably against a determined Brighton who encountered mechanical challenges but rode like a true warrior to take the runner-up spot; some forty cyclists faced starters orders.
Rounding out the top six positions were Christopher Griffith (Team Evolution), Alex Mendes (Roraima Cycle Club), Andrew Hicks (We Stand United Cycle Club) and Deeraj Garbarran (We Stand United Cycle Club).
Winning the junior category was David Hicks (We Stand United Cycle Club) in 2:31:25 ahead of Mario Washington (Flying Ace Cycle Club) and Sherwin Sampson (Team Alanis) in that order.
Ruling the roost amongst the veterans was Alex Mendes who continues to exhibit good form, he won in 2:25:56. Paul Choo-Wee-Nam (Team Alanis) and Jaikarran Sukhai (Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club) closed out the top three in that order.
The cyclists were sent on their way from off from just outside the National Park on Carifesta Avenue but when they hit the University of Guyana junction, ten riders broke away from the peloton including the top six and junior winner, David Hicks and they were never caught.
At the turn back point, Perseverance, the 23 year-old Jamual John, just back from the USA where he competes with Team Foundation and turned in a few creditable performances including podium positions, separated himself from the leading pack as he rode out all alone.
He was eventually caught by Brighton John who, despite suffering some mechanical problems at Co
ntent on the downward journey, stopped took care of same, caught the pack, dropped them and eventually connected with Jamual at KK Gas Station at Unity, Mahaica.
The two rode together until Jamual jumped Brighton at Ogle and never looked back, the second placed finisher having to call on all his experience to make it home. The top six seniors, top three juniors and veterans were all presented with cash prizes.
Jamual and Brighton shared four of the sprint prizes between them equally with one going to Andrew Hicks and the other to, Marcus Keiler.
Yesterday’s race was sanctioned by the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) with full approval from the National Covid-19 Task Force. Usual support was provided by the Guyana Police Force Traffic Departments in Alberttown and the East Coast of Demerara.
