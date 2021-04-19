Singer Man! Sing me a song!

Kaieteur News- Nuff people singing these days. Some ah dem sounding awful but dem is big hits…for de entertainment dem providing.

Like de APNOO. It singing its way into political obscurity.

If, as de APNOO claim, de government is fraudulent, it would mean dat de election was fraudulent. And if de election was fraudulent, it would mean dat de National Assembly is made-up fraudulently.

So, why den de APNOO in parliament? Wah dem doing occupying seats which come from a fraudulent process? And why dem accepting dem parliamentary pay? Yuh want bet dem can’t answer dat.

A man who used to be with de Pee Pee Pee seh dem de rig elections. He nah seh when. But if was when he was with de Pee Pee Pee, it mean dat he did accept big wuk in a fraudulent government. And if was after he get kick out of de government, it mussy mean dat he just vex and bitter about how he bin get treated.

De calypso competition done and dusted. De soca competition done and dusted. But de Vee Pee still singing. He gat a plaster fuh every sore and a tune fuh every project he want. But he nah rhyming; he nah gat no rhythm and he pulling de wrong note.

Dem boys seh, he is a singer man. And dem boys asking he fuh sing dem a song. One dat dem know. One song. Not a different tune fuh every time.

Talk half and let de singing continue!