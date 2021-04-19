Region Six and TSU to clash in COP final on Tuesday

Latest update April 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieture News – Region Six and Tactical Service Unit will clash in the final of the Commissioner of Police T20 final tomorrow at Eve Leary.
The contest will commence at 11:00hrs.
Teams will come from: Region Six – Philbert Wilburgh (Captain), Angel Doris (vice Captain), Kevon Boodie, Rocky Hutson, Troy Drakes, Kedar Amsterdam, Haslyn George, Gideon Byass, Sedale Bacchus, Daniel Samaroo, Paul James, Fenton Mingo, Kareem Mentore, Corwyn Mitchell and Irwin Barton.
TSU – Kemol Savory (VC), Dicquan Clarke, Devon Josep, Eon Rodrigues (C), Kelvin Butters, Rawl Haynes, Zane London, Elijah Carruthers, Jermain Semple, Andy Gillis, Shaquille Clarke, Vishnudyal Roopchand, Alex Burnett, Dellon Allicock and Ryan Leacock.
