Mattai’s Supermarket boss stabbed while fighting off bandits

Kaieteur News-Prominent owner of N&S Mattai and Company, Harry Mattai, was on Saturday night stabbed to his lower back while trying to fend off two armed bandits who attempted to relieve him of his belongings at his Bel Air Park residence.

According to the Guyana Police Force’s (G.P.F) Public Relations Officer (P.R.O), Stan Gouveia, Mattai had pulled up to the driveway of his home around 22:11 hrs in the company of his wife and daughter.

When the prominent businessman exited the vehicle and proceeded to open his gate, two men approached him from the western direction on bicycles. One of the men then pulled out a knife and told Mattai, “Hand over what you get.” The owner of Mattai’s Supermarket on Water Street informed the bandit that he did not have anything on him. In disbelief, the bandits tried to search the businessman but a scuffle quickly ensued. One of the bandits then stabbed Mattai to his lower back, after which, they made good their escape.

Mattai was immediately rushed to a city hospital by a relative where he received treatment for his injury while a family member reported the matter to the police. Checks were made for the duo within the area but police ranks were unable to locate them.

According to Gouveia, the police are currently checking CCTV footage within the area to identify the suspects.

Kaieteur News understands that Mattai who is in a stable condition has been released from the hospital.