Man who shot neighbour for talking his name remanded

Apr 19, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- The 26-year-old man who allegedly shot his neighbour for speaking ill of him was last Friday remanded to prison for the offence.
The defendant, Kevin Bernard, called “Home Alone” of Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD), appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Alisha George.

Remanded, Kevin Bernard called “Home Alone”.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on February 20, 2021, at Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD), he attempted to murder Keith Johnson, 32, an electrician.
Bernard was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to May 13, 2021.
Kaieteur News had reported that Johnson was nursing gunshot wounds to his abdomen after Bernard allegedly shot him.
According to the facts of the charge, around 08:00hrs on the day in question, Johnson had just stepped out of his yard and was about to head to work when Bernard allegedly approached him, armed with a .32 caliber revolver.
It was alleged that Bernard then accused Johnson of gossiping about him with a woman. The disagreement over this matter led to Johnson being shot twice to his left side abdomen. He was taken subsequently to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by one of his brothers.
The matter was reported and a manhunt was launched for Bernard who was later apprehended on April 14, 2021.

