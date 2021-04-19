Man killed by roommate over last shot of vodka

Latest update April 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News has been able to confirm, a bizarre tale where a man stabbed his roommate to death on Saturday, following a grievance, which they had over a last shot of vodka.
The victim has been identified as Khemraj Sukhna, 48, of Lot 45 Coconut Dam, Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The murder took place sometime after 21:00 hrs.
It is alleged that Sukhna and his roommate often shared a drink together but their session on Saturday afternoon, turned out to be their last together. On that day around 17:00 hrs, the two were drinking at a shop in the area when they started arguing over “the last shot of vodka.” That quarrel ended in a fight. Though no one was injured at the time, the matter was not put to rest. Hours later, while they were at home, Kaieteur News understands that the two men began arguing again over the incident. Things, according to reports, turned deadly after Sukhna’s roommate picked up a knife and stabbed him to the chest and left arm.
Around 02:10 hrs yesterday, the man reportedly turned himself into the Cane Grove Police Station. He alleged that he and Sukhna had a fight, during which, his roommate fell on the knife.
Police subsequently took the suspect to the crime scene where they found the body lying face down on a mattress in the verandah.
Crime scene experts found a blood stained knife that they suspect to be the murder weapon lying close by.
Sukhna’s body was removed and his roommate remains in police custody.
A post mortem examination is expected soon, as police continue their investigation.
