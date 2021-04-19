Lifeless body of Corentyne fisherman found

Kaieteur News– The lifeless body of Devin “Richard” Persaud was found floating yesterday at Orealla Point, Corentyne River by his crewmen and father, Parmanand Persaud.

The police told Kaieteur News that there were no marks of violence seen on the body, which was escorted to the Skeldon Hospital and later on to Anthony’s Funeral Parlour for a post mortem examination.

Kaieteur News had reported last week that Persaud and his crewmen had left for one of their usual fishing expeditions in the Corentyne River but the young man went missing after he jumped overboard to “hold shoreline (that is to say, beat the water to chase fish into the seine).” Shortly after, Persaud’s colleagues heard him call out for help but by the time they headed in his direction to help him, he had disappeared.

Their efforts to locate him in time proved futile.