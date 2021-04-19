Health Ministry records three more COVID-19 deaths

Latest update April 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News-The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that three men who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 271.
Dead is a 69-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), a 62-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and an 80-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). According to the Ministry’s Press Release, all three persons died on Saturday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The MoH also recorded 101 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 11,863. The dashboard also shows that 12 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 74 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,326 are in home isolation and 15 are in institutional quarantine. To date, 10,180 recoveries have been recorded.
