Guyana lose close matches to finish FIBA WC pre-qualifiers

Kaieture News – Hosts El Salvador pulled off an incredible 92-90 victory against Guyana on the third day of the FIBA World Cup Central America and the Caribbean Pre-Qualifiers 2023, held at Adolfo Pineda Gymnasium in San Salvador on Saturday night.

The hosts, out of sheer courage, came back from a 13-point deficit for the start of the fourth, led by the monstrous performance of center Ronnie Aguilar, who scored 35 points, with 16 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Aguilar tied the game at 89 with 1:28 minutes remaining, but the turning point was scored by Brayan García, after an offensive rebound, which put his team in front 91-90, with just 26 seconds on the clock.

Guyana was left without execution and lost two possessions in the last minute. Then, Roberto Martínez, who produced 24 points, was sent to the foul line and made one of his shots, leaving the possibility open for his rivals. But with five seconds left Rose missed a three-pointer and the home team took the victory.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Guyanese who needed to win this and their final game (which they also suffered a close defeat in) especially after leading 87-78 with five minutes to go in the match, Coach Hercules men were outscored 14-3 in that time period.

In their final match last night against Costa Rica, Guyana fell agonizingly close again; this time the going down.

The third quarter was a turning point for Guyana in which they entered with a marginal two-point lead but after the Costa Ricans outscored them 27-15 they couldn’t reverse 78-75. most of the damage that was done and had to settle for the three-point loss.

The team definitely missed key Power Forward, Anthony Moe, who would’ve made a big difference but stand-in Israel Yaw had a decent performance, netting eight points and taking six rebounds to go along with his three blocks.

Delroy James left his best performance of the tournament for last as he tossed up a game high 29 points to add to his 12 rebound, while Daniel Shedden lead Costa Rica with 19 points