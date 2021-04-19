Guyana among top Caribbean countries with robust COVID-19 immunisation

Latest update April 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News- With thousands of COVID-19 vaccines donated to and purchased by the Government of Guyana over the past few months, the country is now among the top nations in the Caribbean with a robust immunisation campaign.
This was disclosed by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony during his daily COVID-19 update on Thursday, last.
Even though he did not specify the country’s ranking, the Minister said that Guyana is in a “good position”, thanks to the Government’s efforts to obtain vaccines so that Guyana can achieve herd immunity.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

“We have been able to acquire more vaccines than just depending on the COVAX Facility and that’s why we have been able to advance our immunisation programme,” the Minister highlighted.
So far, Guyana has received 24,000 doses of vaccines from COVAX; 80,000 doses from India; 3,000 doses from Barbados, and 20,000 doses from China. All of these were donations. However, the country was able to procure a total of 55,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia. This brings the total number of vaccines available to 182,000.
Since the vaccination campaign kicked off in February, over 70,000 persons across the country have received their first dose.

