Govt. support to Orealla, Siparuta continuous – Minister McCoy

Kaieteur News- Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy has said the Government’s support to the development of Orealla and Siparuta villagers is continuous. The Minister was speaking during an outreach to the riverine communities on Friday.

Minister McCoy, who was joined by Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, also distributed almost 400 hampers to residents, during the engagement in the East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) communities.

Of the lot, 240 hampers were given to residents of Orealla, and 130 were shared in Siparuta.

During his engagement with residents, Minister McCoy said while the pandemic prevails, the Government would not restrict itself from helping the people. He said the President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Administration is always keen on ensuring the welfare of all citizens.

“We are not a fair-weather Government. We are not with you only when there are good times. We are with you even in the bad times because we believe truly and dearly, that we have a role and a responsibility to the people of Guyana and we don’t treat it lightly.”

Minister McCoy also said no one should have to relive the troubling times that followed the March 2 General and Regional Elections. As such, he urged residents to continue to stand firm “against any attempt to assault our democracy. This is important because what democracy does. Democracy aids us in terms of our development. It gives you, the people, your say. It allows you the opportunity to criticise, and for you, the people, to be able to hold us as a Government accountable.”

The Minister said the leaders of the Coalition were only concerned about enhancing the lives of their close associates, while burdening the ordinary man. Meanwhile, Minister Persaud said there is enough evidence which reveals that the previous Government did nothing for the two riverine villages.

“It was only late January, that we gave the village of Orealla $10 million in Presidential COVID cash grant. I took an oath because I believe that no one’s rights should be taken away from him or her to choose the Government of the day. And the oath that I took, and I want you all to join me, that as long as I live, I will work hard in every corner of this country to ensure that the APNU+AFC doesn’t go back into Government,” he said.

The Minister also said the Government has begun to transform Guyana and by 2025, the nation will become a beacon for the world. In order for this status to be realised, he said, all Guyanese must co-operate. Both Ministers McCoy and Persaud then fielded questions from residents and sought to provide remedies to the issues that were highlighted. (DPI)