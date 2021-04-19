Latest update April 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Girl, 15, saves sister from being murdered by lover – Suspect hangs self before Coast Guard arrives

Apr 19, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- The actions of a 15-year-old girl yesterday saved her elder sister, 17, from being butchered to death, her actions can only be described as tremendous bravery.
Her sister was attacked by her 22-year-old boyfriend around 11:45 hrs. The two girls were reportedly travelling in a boat from Hubu Koker to their home located at Fort Island in the Essequibo River.
According to a police report, they were half way through their journey when the boyfriend pulled up beside them in his boat. The man, armed with a cutlass, jumped over into their boat and said, “All the time you does fool me” while he began chopping the 17-year-old girl to her head and hand.
Her sister, 15, intervened and reportedly pushed him overboard as they tried to escape. But the man was able to pull himself up again. This time, he chopped the 15-year-old to one of her hands but she did not give up as she managed to push him over board again. The suspect, this time around, lost grip of his cutlass and it sank in the river.
The boyfriend then swam back to his boat and escaped while the girls made it to their home in Fort Island. Relatives were informed of the incident and they rushed the badly wounded 17-year-old to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where she received treatment and was later referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Her condition has been listed as stable.
The attempted murder was subsequently reported to the Fort Island Coast Guards and they began looking for the boyfriend. They spotted his boat at Morashie, Essequibo River located opposite Fort Island and stopped there. They found him minutes later hanging from a tree.
The body was removed and transported to Parika where it was handed over to the cops in Region Three. They have since launched an investigation into the attempted murder suicide.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Team Alanis 60-Mile Cycle Road Race… Jamual John defeats Brighton John to top spot; Davis Hicks and Alex Mendes win junior and veteran classes

Team Alanis 60-Mile Cycle Road Race… Jamual John defeats...

Apr 19, 2021

Kaieture News – By Franklin Wilson With challenging winds a factor apart from the competition presented by fellow competitors, Team Foundation’s Jamual John got the better of, We Stand United...
Read More
Percival surprised he was appointed Junior Selector – Accepted because he wants youth cricket to move forward

Percival surprised he was appointed Junior...

Apr 19, 2021

Region Six and TSU to clash in COP final on Tuesday

Region Six and TSU to clash in COP final on...

Apr 19, 2021

Guyana lose close matches to finish FIBA WC pre-qualifiers

Guyana lose close matches to finish FIBA WC...

Apr 19, 2021

West Demerara Softball Cricket Cup on today

West Demerara Softball Cricket Cup on today

Apr 18, 2021

TSU, Region Six storms into final

TSU, Region Six storms into final

Apr 18, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]