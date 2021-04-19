Girl, 15, saves sister from being murdered by lover – Suspect hangs self before Coast Guard arrives

Latest update April 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- The actions of a 15-year-old girl yesterday saved her elder sister, 17, from being butchered to death, her actions can only be described as tremendous bravery.
Her sister was attacked by her 22-year-old boyfriend around 11:45 hrs. The two girls were reportedly travelling in a boat from Hubu Koker to their home located at Fort Island in the Essequibo River.
According to a police report, they were half way through their journey when the boyfriend pulled up beside them in his boat. The man, armed with a cutlass, jumped over into their boat and said, “All the time you does fool me” while he began chopping the 17-year-old girl to her head and hand.
Her sister, 15, intervened and reportedly pushed him overboard as they tried to escape. But the man was able to pull himself up again. This time, he chopped the 15-year-old to one of her hands but she did not give up as she managed to push him over board again. The suspect, this time around, lost grip of his cutlass and it sank in the river.
The boyfriend then swam back to his boat and escaped while the girls made it to their home in Fort Island. Relatives were informed of the incident and they rushed the badly wounded 17-year-old to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where she received treatment and was later referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Her condition has been listed as stable.
The attempted murder was subsequently reported to the Fort Island Coast Guards and they began looking for the boyfriend. They spotted his boat at Morashie, Essequibo River located opposite Fort Island and stopped there. They found him minutes later hanging from a tree.
The body was removed and transported to Parika where it was handed over to the cops in Region Three. They have since launched an investigation into the attempted murder suicide.
Apr 19, 2021Kaieture News – By Franklin Wilson With challenging winds a factor apart from the competition presented by fellow competitors, Team Foundation’s Jamual John got the better of, We Stand United...
Apr 19, 2021
Apr 19, 2021
Apr 19, 2021
Apr 18, 2021
Apr 18, 2021
Kaieteur News-There is a letter in yesterday’s Kaieteur News and Stabroek News by Eusi Kwayana, the so-called virtuous... more
Kaieteur News-President Joe Biden has not offered to hold any talks with the former US President, Donald Trump. Nor has there... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As undesirable as it may be, governments of Caribbean countries that are not... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]