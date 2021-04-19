Girl, 15, saves sister from being murdered by lover – Suspect hangs self before Coast Guard arrives

Kaieteur News- The actions of a 15-year-old girl yesterday saved her elder sister, 17, from being butchered to death, her actions can only be described as tremendous bravery.

Her sister was attacked by her 22-year-old boyfriend around 11:45 hrs. The two girls were reportedly travelling in a boat from Hubu Koker to their home located at Fort Island in the Essequibo River.

According to a police report, they were half way through their journey when the boyfriend pulled up beside them in his boat. The man, armed with a cutlass, jumped over into their boat and said, “All the time you does fool me” while he began chopping the 17-year-old girl to her head and hand.

Her sister, 15, intervened and reportedly pushed him overboard as they tried to escape. But the man was able to pull himself up again. This time, he chopped the 15-year-old to one of her hands but she did not give up as she managed to push him over board again. The suspect, this time around, lost grip of his cutlass and it sank in the river.

The boyfriend then swam back to his boat and escaped while the girls made it to their home in Fort Island. Relatives were informed of the incident and they rushed the badly wounded 17-year-old to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where she received treatment and was later referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Her condition has been listed as stable.

The attempted murder was subsequently reported to the Fort Island Coast Guards and they began looking for the boyfriend. They spotted his boat at Morashie, Essequibo River located opposite Fort Island and stopped there. They found him minutes later hanging from a tree.

The body was removed and transported to Parika where it was handed over to the cops in Region Three. They have since launched an investigation into the attempted murder suicide.