GDF to sell 40-year-old Bell Helicopter

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is upgrading its fleet of aircraft; as such, it is desirous of selling its unserviceable Bell 412 aircraft, on an ‘as is’ basis. This is according to an advertisement published in the daily newspapers, which calls for interested persons to submit Expressions Of Interest for the purchase of the army’s helicopter, Registration number, 8RGFP.
According to the GDF request, the helicopter is available for inspection at the Headquarter Air Corps, Air Station Linden, Soesdyke. The expressions are scheduled for an online opening via zoom on May 4.

The GDF Bell 412 helicopter now up for sale again

The latest attempt by the GDF to dispose of its old helicopter comes on the heels of similar overtures by the previous administration.
At that time, it was noted that the helicopter is unserviceable. It was noted too that the helicopter had been down for about a decade and that there was no possibility of the GDF making that helicopter serviceable again to fly in a commercial way.

