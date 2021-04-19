GDF to sell 40-year-old Bell Helicopter

Latest update April 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is upgrading its fleet of aircraft; as such, it is desirous of selling its unserviceable Bell 412 aircraft, on an ‘as is’ basis. This is according to an advertisement published in the daily newspapers, which calls for interested persons to submit Expressions Of Interest for the purchase of the army’s helicopter, Registration number, 8RGFP.
According to the GDF request, the helicopter is available for inspection at the Headquarter Air Corps, Air Station Linden, Soesdyke. The expressions are scheduled for an online opening via zoom on May 4.
The latest attempt by the GDF to dispose of its old helicopter comes on the heels of similar overtures by the previous administration.
At that time, it was noted that the helicopter is unserviceable. It was noted too that the helicopter had been down for about a decade and that there was no possibility of the GDF making that helicopter serviceable again to fly in a commercial way.
Apr 19, 2021Kaieture News – By Franklin Wilson With challenging winds a factor apart from the competition presented by fellow competitors, Team Foundation’s Jamual John got the better of, We Stand United...
Apr 19, 2021
Apr 19, 2021
Apr 19, 2021
Apr 18, 2021
Apr 18, 2021
Kaieteur News-There is a letter in yesterday’s Kaieteur News and Stabroek News by Eusi Kwayana, the so-called virtuous... more
Kaieteur News-President Joe Biden has not offered to hold any talks with the former US President, Donald Trump. Nor has there... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As undesirable as it may be, governments of Caribbean countries that are not... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]