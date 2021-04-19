Cops under close arrest for hosting b-day party after COVID-19 curfew

Latest update April 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News-Two members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) are now under close arrest after they were caught hosting their birthday celebration on Saturday night in breach of the COVID-19 regulations.
The ranks, a Police Corporal who is stationed at the Finance Office, Divisional Headquarters, Region Eight and a Lance Corporal who is stationed at the Central Immigration Passport Office, are accused of hosting a party at Clean Steel Wash Bay, which is located at La Retraite Public Road, West Bank Demerara.
Kaieteur News understands that the police received information on the location of the party and swooped down on the event. When the ranks arrived, they set up a roadblock some distance away from the party, before they proceeded to shut it down.
According to a video seen by this publication, a large number of persons were seen leaving the wash bay, while the police officers were instructing patrons to vacate the area.
The two ranks who hosted the party were told of the allegation and subsequently taken into custody. Their music system was also seized and lodged at the police station.
