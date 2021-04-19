Bandit grabs dancing man’s gold chains

Latest update April 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- A bandit yesterday zeroed in on a dancing man and snatched two gold chains from around his neck. The dancing man, Damion McKenzie, 29, better known as ‘Tuckman’ of Bridgton Village, Corentyne, Berbice ran behind the chain snatcher but was struck by a bullet after gunshots rang out.
According to a police report, the robbery took place around 02:10 hrs at a barbeque held in Alness Village, Corentyne.
Investigators were told that McKenzie was dancing with a woman when the suspect crept up behind him and snatched his gold chains valued at $1,500,000. With the chains in hand, the suspect started running away but McKenzie gave chase. Upon noticing that his victim was after him, the suspect reportedly stopped, drew a handgun, and fired three shots at McKenzie.
One of the bullets struck the Berbice resident to his right thigh and he fell to the ground. The bandit then made good his escape through a clump of bushes nearby.
McKenzie was picked-up and rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further treatment.
Police remain on the hunt for the gold chain bandit.
