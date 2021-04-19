Armed bandits rob bar owner $400,000, two cell phones

Latest update April 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- A business owner and her customer are the latest victims of an armed robbery that occurred yesterday at 21:00 hrs in Lime Street, Werk-en-Rust.
According to a police report, 26-year-old Teshana Blake was tending to her customer, 66-year-old Hannibal Thom, an overseas-based Guyanese technician when four unidentified males on motorcycles, stopped in front of her bar. Two of the men who were armed with handguns approached the entrance of the Corn Bread Hangout Bar.
Upon entering, the two men released a few rounds into the air. After seeing this, an understandably fearful Blake decided to cease tending to Thom’s order and ran to the back of the building screaming. Due to her quick response, Blake left on the counter, $400,000, one blue S9 Samsung cellular phone valued at $120,000 and one white S10 Plus Samsung cellular phone valued at $140,000.
These items were collected by the two bandits without hesitation. After obtaining the items, the men then turned their attention to Thom who at the time, was wearing a chain with a gold pendant marked ‘HART’. The robbers took the piece of jewellery, which is valued at $20,000 then made good their escape.
The police were subsequently alerted after the bandits rode off. Three spent shells were recovered from the scene of the crime.
The suspects are still on the run but investigations remain ongoing.
Apr 19, 2021Kaieture News – By Franklin Wilson With challenging winds a factor apart from the competition presented by fellow competitors, Team Foundation’s Jamual John got the better of, We Stand United...
Apr 19, 2021
Apr 19, 2021
Apr 19, 2021
Apr 18, 2021
Apr 18, 2021
Kaieteur News-There is a letter in yesterday’s Kaieteur News and Stabroek News by Eusi Kwayana, the so-called virtuous... more
Kaieteur News-President Joe Biden has not offered to hold any talks with the former US President, Donald Trump. Nor has there... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As undesirable as it may be, governments of Caribbean countries that are not... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]