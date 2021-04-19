Armed bandits rob bar owner $400,000, two cell phones

Latest update April 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News- A business owner and her customer are the latest victims of an armed robbery that occurred yesterday at 21:00 hrs in Lime Street, Werk-en-Rust.
According to a police report, 26-year-old Teshana Blake was tending to her customer, 66-year-old Hannibal Thom, an overseas-based Guyanese technician when four unidentified males on motorcycles, stopped in front of her bar. Two of the men who were armed with handguns approached the entrance of the Corn Bread Hangout Bar.
Upon entering, the two men released a few rounds into the air. After seeing this, an understandably fearful Blake decided to cease tending to Thom’s order and ran to the back of the building screaming. Due to her quick response, Blake left on the counter, $400,000, one blue S9 Samsung cellular phone valued at $120,000 and one white S10 Plus Samsung cellular phone valued at $140,000.
These items were collected by the two bandits without hesitation. After obtaining the items, the men then turned their attention to Thom who at the time, was wearing a chain with a gold pendant marked ‘HART’. The robbers took the piece of jewellery, which is valued at $20,000 then made good their escape.
The police were subsequently alerted after the bandits rode off. Three spent shells were recovered from the scene of the crime.
The suspects are still on the run but investigations remain ongoing.

