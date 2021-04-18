West Demerara Softball Cricket Cup on today

Latest update April 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 18, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – We Care Community Services and Promotions and the Zeeburg Sports Club inaugural Shiv Gajraj Computers/S&K Construction West Demerara Softball Cup is set for the Zeeburg Sports Club from 09:00hrs today.
According to the organizers, the games was put off from last Saturday because of the wet outfield and playing area that was caused by the heavy rain fall over the weekend. They went on to say that a limited amount of teams will be vying for the honors and the competition will be played under strict covid guidelines and regulations.
The public is advised that spectators are not allowed into the venue, only players and officials. All teams and officials will be provided with masks and sanitisers. According to We Care the competition is organised so that youths can get an opportunity to showcase their talent after a year of no competitive competition.
The one-day knockout tournament is being supported by New Level Business Est, R.L Sukhram & Sons Sawmill and Lumber Yard, SR Real Estate Investment, West Central Mall, V.J Service Centre and Auto Spares, Forrester’s Business Complex, First Class Wash Bay, New Land Lumber Yard, R. Ruben Sawmill and Lumber Yard, R2A Construction, Furniture and Upholstery, Phoenix Taxi, Khans Construction’s and Transportation Service, Century Spring Purified Water and Rakesh Singh Service Station.
There will be cash incentives and trophies to be awarded to the winner, runner-up, third place, most valuable player, best bowler and batsman, man-of-the-final and to the player hitting the most sixes in the final.
Apr 18, 2021Kaieteur News – We Care Community Services and Promotions and the Zeeburg Sports Club inaugural Shiv Gajraj Computers/S&K Construction West Demerara Softball Cup is set for the Zeeburg...
Apr 18, 2021
Apr 18, 2021
Apr 18, 2021
Apr 18, 2021
Apr 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – I don’t chase after status; I never did and never will. But I have two types of statuses in Guyana... more
Kaieteur News – It took almost 40 years for the appeal into the conviction of Donald Rodney to be heard and upheld.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As undesirable as it may be, governments of Caribbean countries that are not... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]