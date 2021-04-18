West Demerara Softball Cricket Cup on today

Kaieteur News – We Care Community Services and Promotions and the Zeeburg Sports Club inaugural Shiv Gajraj Computers/S&K Construction West Demerara Softball Cup is set for the Zeeburg Sports Club from 09:00hrs today.

According to the organizers, the games was put off from last Saturday because of the wet outfield and playing area that was caused by the heavy rain fall over the weekend. They went on to say that a limited amount of teams will be vying for the honors and the competition will be played under strict covid guidelines and regulations.

The public is advised that spectators are not allowed into the venue, only players and officials. All teams and officials will be provided with masks and sanitisers. According to We Care the competition is organised so that youths can get an opportunity to showcase their talent after a year of no competitive competition.

The one-day knockout tournament is being supported by New Level Business Est, R.L Sukhram & Sons Sawmill and Lumber Yard, SR Real Estate Investment, West Central Mall, V.J Service Centre and Auto Spares, Forrester’s Business Complex, First Class Wash Bay, New Land Lumber Yard, R. Ruben Sawmill and Lumber Yard, R2A Construction, Furniture and Upholstery, Phoenix Taxi, Khans Construction’s and Transportation Service, Century Spring Purified Water and Rakesh Singh Service Station.

There will be cash incentives and trophies to be awarded to the winner, runner-up, third place, most valuable player, best bowler and batsman, man-of-the-final and to the player hitting the most sixes in the final.