TSU, Region Six storms into final

Latest update April 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 18, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Tactical Service Unit and Region Six have secured their places in the final of the Guyana Police Force Commissioner T20 Cup following wins in their respective semi-finals at the Everest Cricket Club recently.
TSU defeated President’s Guard by 80 runs. Batting first TSU posted 161-9. Kemol Savory struck eight fours and one six in a top score of 64 while A. Burnett made 18 and Eon Rodrigues 17. Paul Tyndell claimed 3-18 and Saheed Mohamed 2-33.
President’s Guard were bowled out for 81 in 13.5 overs in reply. R. Caleb made 17 and D. Luke 11. Rodrigues and J. Semple had two wickets each. Region Six beat Headquarters’ by six wickets. Headquarters took first strike and managed 152-6.
Kevin Christian made 54, Andrew Lyght 38, M. Persaud 24 and K. Ramkarran 20. Rockey Hutson claimed three wickets and A. Doris two. Region Six responded with 153-4. Kedar Armstrong slammed eight fours and four sixes in scoring 80 while D. Samaroo made 28 and T. Drakes 14.
