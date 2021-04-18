Police find abandoned car on fire in Providence

Latest update April 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Patrol ranks on Friday found an abandoned white Toyota Spacio motorcar on fire along Stadium Road, Providence, East Bank Demerara.
According to a police report, the burning car was discovered around 21:15 hrs. by ranks who were reportedly patrolling the Greenfield Park area. Those ranks made immediate contact with the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) and a fire tender arrived shortly after from the Diamond Fire Station. Police noted that the firemen were successful in extinguishing the flames but could not save the car from being destroyed.
Kaieteur News learnt that no one has come forward as yet to claim ownership of the burnt vehicle. Sources close to the investigation related that it looks like the car might have been abandoned there.
Whether it was deliberately set on fire or not will be determined as investigations continue. So far, checks have been made in the area for CCTV cameras to aid with the ongoing investigations.
