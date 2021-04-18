Cops catch thieves red-handed in stranger’s house

Kaieteur News – Two thieves were caught yesterday in the early morning hours after they broke into a property in Craig Street, Campbellville, Georgetown. Neighbours, who were alerted by strange noises coming from the property next door, a house belonging to a family that resides overseas, summoned the police and the duo was caught red-handed by the officers who had promptly responded.

The Commander of Police Division, Region 4 (A), Simon McBean, confirmed to this publication “we had received a call in the early morning hours from residents within the area alerting us about the break and enter. We immediately sent a dispatch team. When the ranks arrived at the property, they cornered the duo in the house and the two men were arrested by officers and taken into custody.”