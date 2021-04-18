‘Pink slip’ or not, cash grant team will revisit communities — PM

Latest update April 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 18, 2021 News
-Tells residents of Paradise that process has started in the interior
Kaieteur News – Georgetown, Guyana – (April 17, 2021) Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, this afternoon assured residents of Paradise on the East Coast of Demerara, that each household that was missed during the first round of the COVID-19 relief cash distribution, remains eligible for the grant and will receive it during the second phase of delivery which has started.
He was in the area to encourage residents to utilise the vaccination facility established in the community and to listen to their concerns. In responding to a resident who said that her household received neither the grant nor the ‘pink slip’ (given to secondary households or persons renting) during the initial distribution, the Prime Minister encouraged her to reach out to the team once they have returned to the community. He reassured the residents that the Government has promised and is committed to ensuring that each household receive the $25,000 COVID-19 relief cash grant.
“Pink slip or not, the team is coming back into every community, we have started in the interior regions already and we are going to work our way to the Coast, the money is there… we said every household, it will happen, they will get back to you.”
Residents during the session raised additional concerns about security and community infrastructure, such as roads, bridges and streetlights. The Prime Minister after listening to them at a community church also took a walk around the village. He committed to solving challenges where possible, but also encouraged them to work together in community groups.
“We expect some discussion at the leadership level in the community… You have an existing Co-operative Society and I will talk with Minister Joseph Hamilton and have him come and work with you, we are here to have a discussion with you and help you, because this Co-operative spirit is important … I’m telling you that you can have a Co-operative Society and a Community Development Council (CDC) and both groups can work together.”
Resident of Paradise, Mr. Randolph McPherson, said that he was pleased with the outcome of the meeting and was confident that the Prime Minister would honour his commitments.
“I’m happy that the Prime Minister came to discuss many of our problems and I am totally satisfied with what he said and I know that many of the issues raised will be solved.”
The outreach to the community was organised by the Prime Minister’s representative for Region Four, Bishop Patrick Findlay. (DPI)
Apr 18, 2021Kaieteur News – We Care Community Services and Promotions and the Zeeburg Sports Club inaugural Shiv Gajraj Computers/S&K Construction West Demerara Softball Cup is set for the Zeeburg...
Apr 18, 2021
Apr 18, 2021
Apr 18, 2021
Apr 18, 2021
Apr 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – I don’t chase after status; I never did and never will. But I have two types of statuses in Guyana... more
Kaieteur News – It took almost 40 years for the appeal into the conviction of Donald Rodney to be heard and upheld.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As undesirable as it may be, governments of Caribbean countries that are not... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]