New initiative launched to tackle prevalence of sexual violence against boys

Kaieteur News – Child advocacy group, ChildLinK Guyana, is behind a new initiative launched to tackle the prevalence of sexual violence perpetuated against boys. The 1000 Boys Initiative launched virtually on Friday is set to highlight the harmful social norms that drive abuse against boys.The initiative builds on the work of both government and civil society agencies for protecting boys from all forms of abuse, particularly sexual abuse.The initiative has received praise from Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud. In delivering the feature address at the launch held on Friday, Minister Persaud underscored the significance to examine how sexual violence affects boys, measures that can be implemented to eliminate it, and how changing stereotypical attitudes towards their protection can make a difference.

“We must continue to highlight the harmful social norms that drive abuse against boys such as socio-cultural norms related to childhood that increase the vulnerability of boys to sexual violence, both directly and indirectly.

These norms and values contribute to under-reporting of sexual abuse of boys, the normalisation of harmful sexual behaviours and the prevailing assumptions that it is girls who are primarily affected by sexual violence. All stakeholders must collaborate to change stereotypical behavioural norms,” Dr. Persaud noted.

The Minister said that she hopes that through partnerships, the project in the long term should evolve and will further strengthen institutional child protection systems throughout Guyana.

ChildLinK, in a recent letter, had previously alluded to studies that point to the gender norms that play a big role in the violence that continues to be meted out against boys. The advocacy group had noted that from young, boys are taught that they must be providers who must not only be strong, but also protectors for those who are deemed weaker than they are.

“They themselves are not allowed to enable or exhibit weakness. These patriarchal customs keep young boys and men trapped within a narrow idea of what it means to be and act like a man. These customs unfortunately have many toxic elements that contribute towards the violence that is both experienced and perpetuated by men and boys,” the letter had stated.

Additionally, ChildLinK has noted that while the increase in reported cases is a positive indication that the issue is being brought to light, the increase in reports also expounds on the fact that there is an urgent need for evidence-based campaigns that focus on the care of boys.

As such, over the past two years, ChildLinK has placed emphasis on addressing the violence that young boys face through a public education campaign which encourages adults to play a greater role in protecting boys from harm and supporting their wellbeing.