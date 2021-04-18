New Amsterdam taxi driver found with narcotics

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver of New Amsterdam, Berbice, was found with narcotics in his possession after he was intercepted by police on Friday.

According to a report issued by the police, at about 18:50 hrs. Information was received identifying the 30-year-old man from Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, carrying illicit substances. Police ranks from the Narcotics Branch and Special Branch Unit acted on this information and intercepted a silver-grey motor car with number plate PTT 6996.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, during which a white plastic barrel containing four bulky parcels of suspected cannabis was found inside. Investigations are ongoing.