Guyana’s score declines in 2021 Freedom in the World Report

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s rating has declined in the 2021 Freedom in the World Report, which is prepared by Freedom House, a U.S-based and government-funded non-profit and non-governmental organisation that researches and advocates for democracy, human rights and political freedom.

The report rates 210 countries and territories based on their people’s access to political rights and civil liberties, as well as individual freedoms, which can include, but are not limited to; the right to vote, freedom of expression and equality before the law (which can be affected by state or non-state factors), according to the organisation.

Guyana’s overall rating this year is 73 out of 100. Despite managing to maintain its “free” status, Guyana had scored 74 out of 100 last year. Further, the report gives Guyana a score of 30 out of 40 for political rights. Guyana’s score for political rights last year was 31 out of 40. For civil liberties this year, Guyana scored 43 out of 60, which is the only score that remained the same.

Freedom House noted that while Guyana is a parliamentary democracy that conducts regular elections, has a lively press and robust civil society; discrimination against indigenous and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) people and violent crimes remain significant problems for the country.

Even though Guyana maintained its “free” status, this year it obtained the lowest score among Caribbean countries with Haiti being the only exception, getting 37 as its overall score, 15 for political rights and 22 for civil liberties. Barbados with an overall score of 95 is the highest-scoring Caribbean country. It also scored 38 for political rights and 57 for civil liberties. Barbados was followed by Dominica with an overall score of 93, 37 for political rights and 56 for civil liberties. St. Vincent & the Grenadines has the third-highest score in the Caribbean with an overall score of 91, 36 for political rights and 55 for civil liberties.