GNBS AUDITING SERVICE AIDS EFFICIENCY AND CERTIFICATION READINESS

Kaieteur News – Have you ever wondered if your business is operating efficiently and effectively? Is it functioning to its maximum capacity? Alternatively, are there any other ways you can improve your current operation to reduce waste and rework? If you have, then take a minute and contact the Certification Services Department of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), which provides auditing of various management systems based on the requirements of International Standards. Yes, our team of qualified Auditors can assist you and your company to maintain conformance to standards and identify crucial areas for improvement.

The GNBS provides auditing services to companies regardless of their size or type of operation in any sector of the economy. The Auditing process assesses the level of implementation of your management system to the requirements of International Standards such as ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, ISO 22000 Food Safety Management, ISO 14001 Environmental Management System and the ISO/IEC 17025 Standard, just to name a few.

These third party audits are geared towards providing insights into the overall functionality of a business, identify potential risks and determine how well the organisation is performing in relation to the standard. The aim is to help the businesses improve their operations, which increases competitiveness, effectiveness and efficiency.

Companies pursuing certification or accreditation can also utilise the GNBS auditing services to determine their readiness, prior to the assessment (final) audit conducted by the Certification or Accreditation Body.

Companies prefer to use the GNBS Auditing Service for the following reasons:

 All audits are performed by trained, experienced, competent and certified auditors.

 The process can be thoroughly conducted within the shortest period of time.

 Clients are guaranteed that their information is kept confidential.

 The quality of the service offered by the GNBS is second to none.

 Enhanced process continual and improvement guaranteed.

 Affordability of service and value for money.

How can companies take advantage of the GNBS audit service?

Making a request for the process is simple and commences with the completion of the audit request form online. The form can be accessed by visiting our website at www.gnbsgy.org and clicking on ‘Forms’ on the top right corner of the webpage. Upon submission of the request, an officer will make contact with you and advice on the next steps.

The GNBS takes this opportunity to encourage all organisations, companies and laboratories, which are implementing management systems standards to utilise its auditing services.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064/65/66 or contact the Certification Services Department via email, [email protected] Also, visit the GNBS Website and take advantage of daily updates that are provided on our Facebook and Instagram pages.