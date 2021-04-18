Con-test not Con-stitution!

Latest update April 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – De PNC/RIG running from dem own no-confidence motion. Dem party people wah calling fuh de Congress of de PNC/R effectively issuing a vote of no confidence on de leadership of de party.
Dis is not a Con-stitutional issue. Dis is a leadership con-test… at least so dem boys feel.
De leadership blaming COVID-19. Dem seh dem gat laws against de assembling of people and therefore dem can’t hold Congress because of dem laws.
But dem boys wan know whether dem nah seeing how nuff international meetings going on virtually. Even last year General Assembly of de United Nations was virtual. And so it not impossible for de Congress to be virtual.
Some people ask how yuh gan vote virtually. Well, de PNC know something about dat. Dem had de virtual votes added to dem tally during de tabulation of de votes of de March 2020 elections. Spreadsheets and bed sheet created virtual votes to add to de APNU+AFC tally.
You can have yuh Congress virtually and when de time comes fuh electing de Executive, you could have manual voting. America did have elections in de midst of a coronavirus infection wave. People social distance and go and vote. De same thing can happen fuh de Congress. Dem can have people voting in dem Region. And when de time come fuh tally de votes dem can hire de Lolo man and de Bingo man fuh be de Returning Officers.
Dat would be poetic justice for de party. Would it not?
Talk half and tell Soulja Bai fuh call de Congress and debate de no-confidence motion!
