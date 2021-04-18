Unidentified body washes up on CI seashore

Kaieteur News – The body of an unidentified man was found yesterday at the Cornelia Ida seashore, West Coast Demerara (WCD). According to a police report, an unknown caller contacted officers after noticing the body at around 6:30 hrs. The partially decomposed body was described as a male in his late 40s of mixed descent. The body, yet to be identified, was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home at Best Village, WCD. Further investigations are ongoing.