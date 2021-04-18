Unidentified body washes up on CI seashore

Latest update April 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The body of an unidentified man was found yesterday at the Cornelia Ida seashore, West Coast Demerara (WCD). According to a police report, an unknown caller contacted officers after noticing the body at around 6:30 hrs. The partially decomposed body was described as a male in his late 40s of mixed descent. The body, yet to be identified, was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home at Best Village, WCD. Further investigations are ongoing.
Apr 18, 2021Kaieteur News – We Care Community Services and Promotions and the Zeeburg Sports Club inaugural Shiv Gajraj Computers/S&K Construction West Demerara Softball Cup is set for the Zeeburg...
