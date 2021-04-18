81-year-old Region Four woman recorded as latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update April 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported an 81-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) as Guyana’s latest COVID-19 casualty. In its press release, it noted that the woman succumbed on Friday while receiving treatment at one of its medical facilities and her death has since been recorded as Guyana’s 268th COVID-19 fatality.
The MOH also reported 120 new infections via its daily dashboard update yesterday, which shows the total number of confirmed cases increased to 11,762.
The dashboard also shows that 13 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 21 in institutional quarantine, 75 in institutional isolation and 1,244 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 10,161 persons have recovered to date with 100 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
