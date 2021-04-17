Latest update April 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Turkeyen Sports Club and Bannas Foundation to hold football competition tomorrow

Apr 17, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Turkeyen Sports Club and Bannas Foundation will stage a 3-a-side football competition tomorrow at Vryheid’s Lust Tarmac starting at 2:00pm.
The event is for Under-16 players and they will be battling for trophies donated by P&P Insurance Brokers and medals from the Trophy Stall at Bourda Market. The event is organised by Johnny Overseas Barnwell.
Players are reminded to ensure they wear their masks and be mindful of Covid-19 protocols in place.

Features/Columnists

