Opposition Leader must stop the political grandstanding

Latest update April 17th, 2021 12:33 AM
Apr 17, 2021 Letters
DEAR EDITOR,
Guyana’s Opposition Leader, Mr. Joseph Harmon, is still contending that Mr. Irfaan Ali is not the legitimate President of Guyana and will not recognise his status as Head of State. In my view, such a display of political grandstanding by the Opposition Leader is a case of “dolly house affair.”
Of note, the most honourable course for Mr. Joseph Harmon, if he continues to disregard Mr. Irfaan Ali as President of Guyana, is to resign forthwith as Opposition Leader and give way…in order for good sense and goodwill to prevail. Since Mr. Joseph Harmon’s position, as Opposition Leader, would equally be considered as illegitimate and null and avoid as well.
Sincerely Yours,
Paul Ramrattan
Apr 17, 2021Kaieteur News – Stanton Rose and his men had two tough opening matches of the FIBA 2023 World Cup Concecaba pre-qualifiers in which they lost to Nicaragua and Jamaica, respectively, in...
Apr 17, 2021
Apr 17, 2021
Apr 17, 2021
Apr 17, 2021
Apr 17, 2021
Kaieteur News – Truth no. 1 – Gregory Smith concealed an explosive mechanism in a walkie-talkie and it exploded... more
Kaieteur News – When last did Guyana have a flu outbreak? At least not in the past year! It was reported in the media... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Officials of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]