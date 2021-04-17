Latest update April 17th, 2021 12:33 AM

Opposition Leader must stop the political grandstanding

Apr 17, 2021 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

Guyana’s Opposition Leader, Mr. Joseph Harmon, is still contending that Mr. Irfaan Ali is not the legitimate President of Guyana and will not recognise his status as Head of State. In my view, such a display of political grandstanding by the Opposition Leader is a case of “dolly house affair.”
Of note, the most honourable course for Mr. Joseph Harmon, if he continues to disregard Mr. Irfaan Ali as President of Guyana, is to resign forthwith as Opposition Leader and give way…in order for good sense and goodwill to prevail. Since Mr. Joseph Harmon’s position, as Opposition Leader, would equally be considered as illegitimate and null and avoid as well.
Sincerely Yours,
Paul Ramrattan

