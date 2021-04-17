Latest update April 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Minister Manickchand commissions country’s eight smart classroom at President’s College

Apr 17, 2021 News

Students of President’s College sharing a moment with the Education Minister, Priya Manickchand and their Business teacher, Ms. Rayonne Venture following the unveiling of the plaque

Kaieteur News – Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand recently commissioned the first smart classroom in District Four on Thursday at President’s College, making it the eighth facility to come on stream across the country. Kaieteur News understands that the room has been outfitted with a smart board, cameras with face recognition, microphones and a smart television.
Minister Manickchand stated that teachers of any subject can use the room to reach out to their students and improve their educational delivery. She said this would be in keeping with her Ministry’s efforts to close the gap in access to quality education between students in the hinterland and those on the coast.
Further to this, the Education Minister stated that the intention is to install smart classrooms in 20 of Guyana’s 114 secondary schools. She said this will allow schools to access teachers from other schools if they do not have a teacher for a specific subject.
Furthermore, the official stated that President’s College will soon help to tell the story of how, with the right resources, any student can succeed. In this regard, she noted that several students who have not been engaged on certain subjects have been identified to attend the college’s new smart classroom.
Kaieteur News understands that the smart classroom will benefit 299 resident students and 577 students who are currently enrolled at the school but are at home.

