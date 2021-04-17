Manners maketh man

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys see de video with de CAN’T YOU rank wah assault de Lethem man with a high-powered rifle. CAN’T YOU seh is a case of ranks needing more training fuh deal with agitation.

Dem boys want tell CAN”T YOU dat de problem is not agitation. Is share ignorance and no amount of training gan cure dat.

Dat come from upbringing. De problem start in de home and if it can’t fix deh, it nah likely to fix anywhere.

CAN’T YOU nah seh wah gon happen to de rank wah assault de man. But dem boys nah believe dat person should be in de Unit. And dem should check how such an ill-tempered person get wuk in de fuss place.

Nowadays dem bosses only looking at qualification and who yuh know. Dem nah testing dem workers attitude. If dem do dat, dem gan realise deh mistake.

Dem boys know a barber who always gat a negative attitude. No matter what he customers tell he, he always don’t believe dem.

One day a regular customer come in de barbershop and seh how he going to Rome and he want meet de Pope.

De barber’s response was typical. “You, meet the Pope? Ha, don’t make me laugh. The Pope only sees kings and presidents and queens. What would he want with you?”

A month later, de man return fuh another haircut.

“How was Rome?” the barber asked.

“Great! I saw the Pope,” de customer replied.

“Yes, from St. Peter’s Square like the rest of the crowd I suppose,” de barber chimed in.

“Yes, but then two guards came up and demanded that the Pope wanted to see me. They even took me to his private apartment in the Vatican,” said de customer.

“What did he say?” asked de curious barber.

“Who gave you that lousy haircut?” retorted the customer.

Talk half and remember attitude is first developed at home!