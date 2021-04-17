Latest update April 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana sees large turnout of young people for COVID-19 immunisation

Apr 17, 2021 News

25-year-old Patrick Benjamin-Huntley receiving his jab

21-year-old Olivia Chin and 22-year-old Ann Marie McIntyre showcasing their immunisation cards

A few other young persons having their vaccines administered yesterday (Photos: Ministry of Health)

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC) Communications Manager, Chelauna Providence, confirmed yesterday that there was a significant turnout of young people for the COVID-19 vaccine.
During an interview with this newspaper, the GPHC official shared, “…We did have quite a huge turnout of young people yesterday. We were getting calls and messages as well all day…We had even run out of vaccines and had to send for some more.”
She said too that persons were lined up early to receive the vaccine.
According to information received from the Ministry of Health, approximately 4,000 persons were vaccinated across the country yesterday.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Guyana lose first two matches in FIBA 2023 pre-qualifiers

Guyana lose first two matches in FIBA 2023 pre-qualifiers

Apr 17, 2021

  Kaieteur News – Stanton Rose and his men had two tough opening matches of the FIBA 2023 World Cup Concecaba pre-qualifiers in which they lost to Nicaragua and Jamaica, respectively, in...
Read More
Turkeyen Sports Club and Bannas Foundation to hold football competition tomorrow

Turkeyen Sports Club and Bannas Foundation to...

Apr 17, 2021

Places open for ECB on GCB including Selection Panel – VP Foster

Places open for ECB on GCB including Selection...

Apr 17, 2021

‘Geography & lack of sponsorship biggest challenges for E’bo cricket’ – ECB secretary

‘Geography & lack of sponsorship biggest...

Apr 17, 2021

GCB/Dave Narine to launch Dave’s West Indian Imports & Exports Educational Trust Fund

GCB/Dave Narine to launch Dave’s West Indian...

Apr 17, 2021

Domestic-based Golden Jaguars to resume training today

Domestic-based Golden Jaguars to resume training...

Apr 17, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]