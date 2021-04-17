Guyana sees large turnout of young people for COVID-19 immunisation

Latest update April 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 17, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC) Communications Manager, Chelauna Providence, confirmed yesterday that there was a significant turnout of young people for the COVID-19 vaccine.
During an interview with this newspaper, the GPHC official shared, “…We did have quite a huge turnout of young people yesterday. We were getting calls and messages as well all day…We had even run out of vaccines and had to send for some more.”
She said too that persons were lined up early to receive the vaccine.
According to information received from the Ministry of Health, approximately 4,000 persons were vaccinated across the country yesterday.
