Five Parliament staffers test positive for COVID-19

– All committee meetings discontinued until further notice

Kaieteur News – Due to the fact that five members of staff at the Parliament Buildings tested positive during the past week for COVID-19, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr. Manzoor Nadir, has ordered that there will be no meeting of Parliamentary Committees and Sub-Committees with immediate effect until further notice.

The Speaker has since instructed the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs, to sanitise the entire Building and to ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines are fully in place for Members of Parliament, staff, and visitors to the Public Buildings.

The Speaker is expected to give approval for virtual meetings of Committees when he is satisfied that all Members have access to the internet so that they can participate fully in meetings of Committees.

Those Members of Parliament who have still not been vaccinated are encouraged to do so as soon as possible.